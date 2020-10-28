Florida Adds 4,100 New Covid Cases, 66 More Virus-Related Deaths Wednesday

Florida added more than 4,100 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as the state confirmed more than 60 additional virus-related deaths.

The 4,115 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 790,426, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

The case increase pushed the average daily increase to nearly 4,000 over the last week, its highest level since August 22. The increase in cases is partly due to an increase in testing.

With 66 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 16,571 Wednesday. Another 204 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred two or more weeks ago.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 5.44% in Wednesday's report, a drop from Tuesday's rate of 6.29%.

The positivity rate for all cases in Wednesday's report was down to 6.49%, after two straight days above 7%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 183,996 cases Wednesday, an increase of about 750 since Tuesday, along with 3,625 COVID-related deaths, an increase of one since Tuesday.

In Broward County, there were 84,983 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 650, along with 1,520 virus-related deaths, the same figure in Tuesday's report.

Palm Beach County had 51,415 cases and 1,568 virus-related deaths Wednesday, while Monroe County had 2,229 cases and 25 deaths.