Florida Adds 5,117 New Covid Cases, Reports Over 160 More Virus Deaths Thursday

Florida reported more than 5,100 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by over 160 but infection rates remained steady.
The 5,117 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,849,744 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Another 163 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Thursday, bringing the total to 29,474. An additional 516 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, an increase of three since Wednesday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.
The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.40% in Thursday's department of health coronavirus report, the 10th day in a row it has been at or below 7%.
The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 8.04%, the 10th-straight day that rate has been below 10%.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 398,043 cases on Thursday, an increase of 817 since Wednesday, along with 5,242 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 13.
In Broward County, there were 187,432 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 601, along with 2,297 virus-related deaths, 14 more than Wednesday's total.
Palm Beach County had 116,209 total cases and 2,383 virus-related deaths Thursday, while Monroe County had 5,633 cases and 44 deaths.