Florida Adds 5,244 New COVID-19 Cases Saturday, as State Reports 80 More Deaths

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by more than 5,200 Saturday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by 80.

The 5,244 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,973,109 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 80 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Saturday, bringing the total to 32,225. An additional 604 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 5.16% in Saturday's department of health coronavirus report, an increase from Friday's 4.88%.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 6.80%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 426,149 cases on Saturday, an increase of 1,246 since Friday, along with 5,651 COVID-related deaths, an increase of 13 since Friday.

In Broward County, there were 203,336 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 714, along with 2,541 virus-related deaths, eight more than Friday's total.

Palm Beach County had 125,506 cases and 2,545 virus-related deaths Saturday, while Monroe County had 6,107 cases and 47 deaths.