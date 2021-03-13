Florida Adds 5,244 New COVID-19 Cases Saturday, as State Reports 80 More Deaths

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by more than 5,200 Saturday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by 80.
The 5,244 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,973,109 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.
Another 80 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Saturday, bringing the total to 32,225. An additional 604 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.
The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 5.16% in Saturday's department of health coronavirus report, an increase from Friday's 4.88%.
The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 6.80%.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 426,149 cases on Saturday, an increase of 1,246 since Friday, along with 5,651 COVID-related deaths, an increase of 13 since Friday.
In Broward County, there were 203,336 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 714, along with 2,541 virus-related deaths, eight more than Friday's total.
Palm Beach County had 125,506 cases and 2,545 virus-related deaths Saturday, while Monroe County had 6,107 cases and 47 deaths.