Florida Adds 8,400 New COVID-19 Cases, Reports 169 More Virus Deaths Wednesday

Florida added more than 8,400 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by over 160.

The 8,408 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,676,171 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health. It marked the fourth straight day the state has reported fewer than 10,000 new cases.

Another 160 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 25,833. An additional 416 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, nine more than were reported on Tuesday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 10.19% in Wednesday's department of health coronavirus report, after four straight days below 10%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 12.79%, up from Tuesday's rate of 11.56%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 364,123 cases Wednesday, an increase of 1,522 since Tuesday, along with 4,768 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of nine.

In Broward County, there were 168,653 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 653, along with 2,062 virus-related deaths, 12 more than Tuesday's total.

Palm Beach County had 103,862 cases and 2,139 virus-related deaths Wednesday, while Monroe County had 5,218 cases and 40 deaths.

Florida's daily vaccine report showed about 1,290,000 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination since the state started administering the vaccine in mid-December. Just under 204,000 have received the second booster shot.