Florida Adds 8,720 New COVID-19 Cases, Reports 156 More Virus Deaths Monday

Florida added more than 8,700 new COVID-19 cases Monday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by over 150.

The 8,720 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,658,169 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 153 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Monday, bringing the total to 25,446. Another 403 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, three more than were reported on Sunday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 9.56% in Monday's department of health coronavirus report, up from Sunday's 8.26% rate.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 12.72%, an increase from Sunday's rate of 10.93%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 360,831 cases Monday, an increase of 2,030 since Sunday, along with 4,747 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 17.

In Broward County, there were 167,025 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 967, along with 2,045 virus-related deaths, 11 more than Sunday's total.

Palm Beach County had 102,968 cases and 2,123 virus-related deaths Monday, while Monroe County had 5,184 cases and 39 deaths.

Florida's daily vaccine report showed about 1,250,000 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination since the state started administering the vaccine in mid-December. Just under 158,000 have received the second booster shot.