Florida Adds 9,592 New Covid Cases, Reports 89 More Virus Deaths Wednesday

Florida reported more than 9,500 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by 89 and infection rates saw increases.

The 9,592 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,083,362, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

With 84 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 19,462 Wednesday. Another 254 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, five more than were in Tuesday's report. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 8.64% in Wednesday's report, following five straight days below 8%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 10.83% in Wednesday's report, breaking a string of six straight days below 10%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 249,043 cases Wednesday, an increase of 2,128 since Tuesday, along with 3,930 COVID-related deaths, four more than were in Tuesday's report.

In Broward County, there were 116,428 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 1,014, along with 1,720 virus-related deaths, nine more than Tuesday.

Palm Beach County had 70,314 cases and 1,745 virus-related deaths Wednesday, while Monroe County had 3,663 cases and 28 deaths.