Florida Adds More than 8,900 New Covid Cases, Reports 81 More Virus Deaths Sunday

Florida reported more than 8,900 new coronavirus cases Sunday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by 81.

The 8,958 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,125,931, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

With 81 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 19,866 Sunday. 267 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, three more than were in Saturday's report. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 7.89% in Sunday's report, a slight decrease of Saturday's 7.91%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 10.37% in Sunday's report, an increase from Saturday's 9.93%.

Miami-Dade County had 257,857 cases Sunday, an increase of 2,395 since Saturday, along with 3,981 COVID-related deaths, 16 more than were in Saturday's report.

In Broward County, there were 120,166 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 737, along with 1,741 virus-related deaths, 11 more than Saturday.

Palm Beach County had 72,708 cases and 1,768 virus-related deaths Sunday, while Monroe County had 3,821 cases and 28 deaths.