Florida Adds Over 17,000 New Covid Cases, 97 More Virus-Related Deaths Friday

Florida added more than 17,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by over 97.

The 17,344 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 979,021, according to the daily report from the state's department of health. Due the Thanksgiving holiday, Friday's report combines state numbers from both Wednesday and Thursday.

With 109 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 18,363 Wednesday. Another 233 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, one more than in Tuesday's report.

Deaths may have occurred days or weeks earlier, due to the time it takes to confirm they are coronavirus-related. Because of delays in confirming the deaths, most of them are recorded a week or longer after they occurred.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.20% in Friday's report, a slight decrease from Wednesday's 6.67%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 8.09% in Friday's report.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 220,414 cases Wednesday, an increase of 1,414 since Wednesday, along with 3,792 COVID-related deaths, 7 more than in Wednesday's report.

In Broward County, there were 104,038 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 598, along with 1,648 virus-related deaths, 10 more than in Wednesday's report.

Palm Beach County had 63,596 cases and 1,676 virus-related deaths Friday, while Monroe County had 3,187 cases and 27 deaths.