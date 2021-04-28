Florida Adds Over 5,100 New Covid Cases Wednesday, Resident Deaths Pass 35,000

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by over 5,100 Wednesday, as the state's virus-related death toll among residents surpassed 35,000.

The 5,178 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,222,546 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 72 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 35,030. An additional 692 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 5.76% in Wednesday's department of health coronavirus report, more than a percentage point below Tuesday's 6.92% rate.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 7.35%, down from Tuesday's 8.82% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 481,397 cases on Wednesday, an increase of 914 since Tuesday, along with a total of 6,140 COVID-related deaths,10 more than were reported Tuesday.

In Broward County, there were 234,699 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 456, along with 2,886 virus-related deaths, nine more than Tuesday's total.

Palm Beach County had 142,456 cases and 2,760 virus-related deaths Wednesday, while Monroe County had 6,867 cases and 49 deaths.