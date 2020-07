An Amber Alert was issued in Florida Monday for a 5-year-old girl who went missing in Madison County.

Naomi Herring was last seen in the area of the 100 block of Southwest Old Saint Augustine Road in Maidson, Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials said.

PLEASE SHARE!



Herring is about 3-foot, 35 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes, and was wearing a bumble-bee dress and blue shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff's Office at 850-973-4001 or 911.