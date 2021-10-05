Florida Among States With $1M Winner in Monday's Powerball Drawing

While it wasn't the nearly $700 million winning ticket sold in Monday's Powerball drawing, one ticket in Florida did make someone a millionaire.

One ticket sold in the Sunshine State got all five white ball numbers but missed the Powerball, meaning the ticket is worth $1 million.

Florida joins Arizona, Virginia and Massachusetts - which has two $1 million tickets sold - after Monday's drawing.

Officials have not said where in Florida the ticket was sold.

A single ticket sold at an Albertsons grocery store in Morro Bay, California, matched all six numbers drawn Monday night to win the $699.8 million prize, the California lottery reported.

The winning numbers were 12-22-54-66-69 and a Powerball of 15. The Power Play was 2x.

After climbing to $699.8 million on Monday, the jackpot was the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history and the fifth-largest top prize ever for Powerball.