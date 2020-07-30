Florida Breaks Single-Day Record for Coronavirus Deaths for 3rd Straight Day With More Than 250

What to Know Florida has set a single-day record for coronavirus-related deaths for the third day in a row

The 253 new deaths bring the state's total to more than 6,500

Florida also added just under 10,000 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Florida's coronavirus-related deaths increased by a new record of 253 residents Thursday, the third day in a row the state set a single-day record for virus-related deaths.

The 253 deaths come a day after the state confirmed 216 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday. Florida reported 186 deaths on Tuesday.

Only 18 of the 253 newly confirmed deaths occurred Wednesday. Just over half occurred a week ago or earlier, as reporting is delayed while the state confirms the deaths are COVID-related. As those deaths are confirmed by date it is clear just how deadly July has become, with 42% of the resident deaths occurring during the month so far.

The total number of Florida residents with virus-related deaths is now at 6,586.

The state also added another 9,956 new COVID-19 cases, for a total of 461,379 dating back to March, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health Thursday. It was the fifth straight day that fewer than 10,000 cases were confirmed.

More than 500 residents with the virus were hospitalized in the previous 24 hours, continuing a record-high week-long surge of 482 new patients a day on average. More than 26,000 have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida to-date.

The share of all tests coming back positive held steady at 15.98% Thursday, slightly below Wednesday's 16.25%. The percent positive for all new cases was 12.00%, slightly lower than Wednesday's 12.25%.

The median age of people who tested positive in Thursday's results was 41, near the average age of cases for the past two weeks.

Statewide, more than 3,584,000 people have been tested for COVID-19. Figures released Thursday showed the results of more than 95,000 tests.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County's case total rose Thursday by nearly 2,800, to 115,916, and the county's virus-related deaths rose by 60, to 1,515.

In Broward County, there were 54,312 COVID-19 cases reported, an increase of more than 1,300, along with 676 virus-related deaths.

Palm Beach County had 32,696 cases and 806 virus-related deaths Thursday, while Monroe County had 1,230 cases and six deaths.