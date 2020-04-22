coronavirus

Florida County Offers Drive-Thru Weddings Due to COVID-19

By Associated Press

Getty Images

A county clerk's office in north Florida is giving a second chance to couples whose wedding plans were cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Alachua County Clerk of Court office will host drive-thru wedding ceremonies outside the courthouse on the evening of April 30.

The ceremonies are set to begin at 5 p.m. and anyone interested in participating is being asked to call for an appointment, the Gainesville Sun reported. The couples should arrive at the location about 15 minutes before their scheduled ceremony.

Local

gratitude Apr 20

Help NBC 6 Give Thanks to First Responders and Essential Workers

Miami Beach 1 hour ago

Miami Beach Police Release Photos, Body Cam Video in Andrew Gillum Hotel Incident

The ceremony costs $30, and is payable by cash or credit card.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirusFloridaCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us