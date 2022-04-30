Florida Education Board OKs Diaz as Next Commissioner

The Florida Board of Education unanimously voted to appoint Republican Sen. Manny Diaz as the state’s first Hispanic education commissioner on Friday.

The vote came just more than a week after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced him as his choice to replace outgoing Commissioner Richard Corcoran. Diaz appointment is effective June 1.

Corcoran leaves the position on Monday, but the delay will allow Diaz to take part in a special session DeSantis called to address rising property insurance rates. It begins May 23.

The Board of Education appointed Senior Chancellor Jacob Oliva to act as interim commissioner during the gap.

Diaz has served in the Florida Legislature since 2012. The South Florida Republican has also been a teacher, coach, assistant principal and school administrator.

“Senator Diaz has been an absolute warrior for students, parents and educators. His dedication to Florida families will endure as he steps into the role of Commissioner of Education,” Corcoran said in a news release.