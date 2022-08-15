gas prices

Florida Gas Prices Fall for 9th Consecutive Week: AAA

Florida drivers are now paying an average price of $3.65 per gallon -- the lowest daily average since March 3, 2022

NBC Universal, Inc.

Florida's gas prices dropped another 14 cents per gallon last week, making the ninth consecutive week that fuel prices have taken a dip, according to AAA.

This brings the average fall to a total of $1.24 per gallon since mid-June.

Florida drivers are now paying an average price of $3.65 per gallon -- the lowest daily average since March 3, 2022. 

According to AAA, it now costs $55 to fill an average-sized 15-gallon tank of gas, nearly $20 less than what drivers paid in mid-June when pump prices set a new record high of $4.89 per gallon. 

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"The state average should continue moving lower, likely slipping into the $3.50s by the end of the week," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Oil and gasoline futures regained some strength last week, as analysts believe that falling fuel prices will encourage consumers to drive more."

This article tagged under:

gas pricesAAAflorida drivers
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us