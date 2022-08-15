Florida Gas Prices Fall for 9th Consecutive Week: AAA

Florida's gas prices dropped another 14 cents per gallon last week, making the ninth consecutive week that fuel prices have taken a dip, according to AAA.

This brings the average fall to a total of $1.24 per gallon since mid-June.

Florida drivers are now paying an average price of $3.65 per gallon -- the lowest daily average since March 3, 2022.

According to AAA, it now costs $55 to fill an average-sized 15-gallon tank of gas, nearly $20 less than what drivers paid in mid-June when pump prices set a new record high of $4.89 per gallon.

"The state average should continue moving lower, likely slipping into the $3.50s by the end of the week," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Oil and gasoline futures regained some strength last week, as analysts believe that falling fuel prices will encourage consumers to drive more."