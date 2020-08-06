Florida Gov. Lifts Restrictions Requiring Travelers From NY, NJ, Connecticut to Self-Quarantine

Florida will no longer require travelers from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to self-quarantine when they arrive in the state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an order Wednesday that rescinded an executive order issued in March that required travelers from those states to stay in quarantine for two weeks.

At the time of the March order, the three northeast states were among the country's biggest COVID-19 hot spots.

Florida has since surpassed New York in confirmed COVID-19 cases and now is behind just California.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a similar order in June that requires travelers from Florida and other states to self-quarantine.