Covid Vaccinations Begin for Healthcare Workers, Elderly Residents in The Villages

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in The Villages Tuesday, where COVID-19 vaccinations were beginning for healthcare workers and elderly residents.

DeSantis spoke at the Advanced Surgery Center at UF Health in The Villages, where he reiterated that senior citizens would continue to be a priority for receiving the vaccines.

"Our vaccines are going to be targeted for our elderly population," DeSantis said. "Our vaccines are going to be targeted where the risk is the greatest."

DeSantis said the state received about 179,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine last week and was expected to receive another 127,000 doses this week.

He said the state was also expected to get about 367,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine by the end of Tuesday.

