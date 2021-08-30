Florida Gov. DeSantis Holds News Conference in Jacksonville

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a Monday morning news conference in the city of Jacksonville.

DeSantis will be speaking at the Duval County Department of Health headquarters with Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and Interim County Health Officer Tito Rubio.

It will be DeSantis' first public comments since a judge in Tallahassee ruled Friday that local school districts can impose mandatory mask mandates on students and staff, dealing a blow to DeSantis’ efforts to let parents decide whether their children wear masks or not.

