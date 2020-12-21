Florida

Florida and Miami-Dade County Launch $20M Biscayne Bay Preservation Project

The State of Florida and Miami-Dade County are launching a $20 million protection and preservation project for Biscayne Bay.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the new project during a news conference Monday in Key Biscayne with Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

DeSantis said $10 million will come from the state's $625 million water preservation fund, and $10 million will come from the county.

Initial projects will include infrastructure updates to help prevent sanitary sewer overflows in Biscayne Bay.

"It's a treasured resource for Florida, for Miami-Dade," DeSantis said. "Protecting Biscayne Bay has to be a top priority."

