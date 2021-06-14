Florida Governor Signs Bill Requiring School Moments of Silence

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Monday that requires public schools to have a daily moment of silence.

DeSantis signed the bill during a news conference at the Shul of Bal Harbour, where he signed another bill that supports volunteer ambulance services in the state.

The bill, passed 32-6 by the Florida Senate in April, requires public schools to hold a moment of silence of up to two minutes during first period.

The governor had been scheduled to speak at noon but his plane was diverted from South Florida due to weather, and the news conference was pushed back to 2 p.m.