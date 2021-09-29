Florida

Florida High School Football Player Dies After Collapsing During Practice

The player at Citrus High School collapsed and was taken to an area hospital, where he later died

By NBC 6

NBC Sports

A football player died after collapsing during practice this week at a high school north of Tampa.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reported the Citrus County School District posted on Facebook the player at Citrus High School collapsed and was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

“We have been in contact with the student’s family and convey our heartfelt sympathy and support as they deal with this tragic loss,” the post said.

Officials have not released the teen's identity, but said crisis counselors would be at the school for the rest of the week.

