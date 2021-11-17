Florida House Passes Bills to Stop Vaccine Mandates by Businesses

The Florida House on Wednesday passed four bills that would prevent businesses from requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Lawmakers in the Republican-controlled statehouse moved the measures forward over several amendments and objections from Democrats.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had called the special legislative session to pass the bills, which he says are necessary to ensure that people don't lose their jobs over vaccinations.

“My goal bottom line on this special session is, no Floridian should be losing their job over COVID shots,” DeSantis said at a news conference Tuesday.

The legislation would, among other things, bar private businesses from having coronavirus vaccine mandates unless they allow exemptions for medical reasons, religious beliefs, proof of immunity based on a prior COVID-19 infection, regular testing and an agreement to wear protective gear. The proposals would also let parents sue schools over mask requirements and stop schools and governments from having vaccine mandates.

Democrats have repeatedly said the legislation amounts to political theater intended to boost the governor's national profile.

Republicans are also pushing legislation for Florida to begin considering a withdrawal from the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which drafted White House vaccine requirements for businesses with more than 100 employees. Another measure would block the public release of records regarding state investigations of vaccine policies in businesses.

The bills are expected to pass through the Florida Senate.