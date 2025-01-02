Florida man accused of planning attack at pro-Israel organization in Plantation

A Florida man who was found with an AR-15 and other weapons was arrested after authorities said he'd planned an attack at a pro-Israel organization in Plantation.

Forrest Kendall Pemberton, 26, was arrested last week on a stalking charge after an investigation by the FBI, according to a federal criminal complaint.

Pemberton is alleged to have traveled from his home in Gainesville to Plantation, where he intended to target a pro-Israel organization, the complaint said.

Alachua County Sheriff's Office Forrest Kendall Pemberton

Although it's not named in the complaint, the organization is believed to be the American Israel Public Affairs Committe, or AIPAC, which has a location on N. Pine Island Road in Plantation.

According to the complaint, Pemberton's father reported him missing to law enforcement on Dec. 23.

His family found a letter believed to have been written by Pemberton with "anti-authority sentiments" stating he wanted to "close the loop," "stoke the flames" and say goodbye to his family, the complaint said.

The family said missing from his room and believed to be in his possession were an Ar-15 rifle, a 9mm pistol, a Galil rifle and a laptop

On his computer, he searched for various entities including the IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center, IRS Appeals and Chief Counsel Office, and an address on South Pine Island Road in Plantation adjacent to the IRS Appeals and Chief Counsel Office, the complaint said.

The complaint said he also searched for an organization in Plantation that lobbies for "pro-Israel policies that strengthen and expand the U.S.-Israel relationship."

That same day, Dec. 23, a family member provided the FBI a screenshot of four ATM withdrawals made by Pemberton at different locations along University Drive in Plantation, the complaint said.

Authorities discovered Pemberton had checked in to a hotel in Plantation on Dec. 22 and checked out the next day. On Dec. 24, records showed Pemberton was at another hotel in Tallahassee.

On Dec. 25, He was seen getting into a rideshare vehicle with an apparent soft rifle case, the complaint said.

Law enforcement stopped the vehicle and Pemberton handed over the AR-15, the Galil rifle and the pistol, along with ammunition, the complaint said.

Pemberton was interviewed by investigators and said he'd walked from Gainesville to Ocala, where he bought a pickup truck.

He said he drove to what turned out to be the former location of the organization in Plantation to "scout" the location and intended to return with the firearms concealed, the complaint said.

"When asked if Pemberton would commit a mass casualty event and then take his own life, Pemberton stated, 'Um, I really don't know if I was gonna end it with my life or not. I hadn't gotten that far yet. It entirely depended if I ended up getting caught or not. If caught, that was a way out," the complaint said.

Pemberton told investigators the purpose of the firearms was "twofold."

"Like I said before, sell 'em if I need 'em, but otherwise they can be used for criminal intent if I wanted to, which was my intention, such as harming another individual," Pemberton said, according to the complaint.

Pemberton said he chose the organization for its "political influence" and location, and said his motivation was frustration with the "status quo" and "see[ing] if I could make a change," the complaint said.

Pemberton told investigators he ultimately decided against it.

"It would have been a one-way ticket, in Plantation, I decided I wasn't ready. I gave up," he said, according to the complaint.

Pemberton also confirmed the letter found was his goodbye letter, the complaint said.