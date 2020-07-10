Florida Keys

Florida Man Gets Stitches After Iguana Crashes Into His Bike

Monroe County Sheriff's Office

A South Florida man’s Friday morning bike ride took a painful turn when an iguana darted out in front of him and caused him to crash.

The 62-year-old man said he was pedaling down a bicycle path in Crane Point Hammock when the invasive creature shot out from a grassy area and became lodged in his front tire, causing it to lock up. The man was thrown over the handlebars and landed roughly on the asphalt.

A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the scene and found him with scrapes and cuts to his head, arms and right leg.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he received stitches for the cut on his head.

Pictures of the incident were posted on the sheriff’s department’s Facebook page that showed the iguana mangled in the bike’s tire.

Officials said the victim was in stable condition. The iguana, unfortunately, did not make it.

