Florida Man Pretended to be Part of Wu-Tang Clan in Massive Fraud Scheme: Feds

A man from North Florida found himself behind bars after police say he used stolen credit cards for luxury car use and hotel rentals while pretending to be part of the legendary rap group Wu-Tang Clan.

NBC affiliate WPMI-TV reports that 28-year-old Aaron-Barnes-Burpo from Crestview was one of two men charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in a Georgia federal court.

According to the arrest report, Barnes-Burpo helped organize a group that pretended to be the group and stole the cards in order to rent everything from luxury limousines and rent hotel rooms in cities like Atlanta and Nashville.

A staff member at a hotel in Augusta, Georgia reportedly became suspicious and notified authorities, which led to an FBI investigation and eventual arrests.0

“The arrests should serve as a warning that no matter how elaborate fraud schemes are, the FBI is determined to protect American citizens who fall victim to them,” special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta Chris Hacker said.

The real Wu-Tang Clan formed in Staten Island, New York in 1992 and includes such iconic performers as Method Man, RZA and Ghostface Killah.