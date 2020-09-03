Collier County

Man Slapped, Threatened Teen for Scaring Away Deer During Hunting Trip: Deputies

29-year-old Dylan Chamberlain was hunting last month in Collier County when a car drove by at a high rate of speed, scaring away a deer he was attempting to shoot

Police arrested a Southwest Florida man after he allegedly slapped a teen in the face for scaring away a deer during a recent hunting trip.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports 29-year-old Dylan Chamberlain was hunting last month in Collier County when a car drove by at a high rate of speed, scaring away a deer that Chamberlain was attempting to shoot.

An arrest report say Chamberlain went up to the car and slapped the 16-year-old driver in the face, but the driver was unable to write down his car tag number as Chamberlain drove away.

Five days later, Chamberlain saw the teen at a hardware store in Marco Island where he allegedly threatened the teen. The victim was able to get his tag number this time and reported it to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Chamberlain was found more than a week later and arrested on multiple charges, including assault.

