Florida

Florida Man Wins $1 Million on Scratch-Off the Day He Opened His Auto Shop

Getty Images

A Florida man won $1 million in a lottery game the same day he and his wife opened an auto repair shop.

Brian Woodle, 46, bought the $5 Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off ticket from a Circle K in Callahan.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

“I love working on vehicles and it has always been my dream to own my own repair shop,” Woodle said in a news release sent by the Florida Lottery. “At the end of our first day, I stopped by Circle K to get a few things and picked up a Lottery ticket; just like that we won a million bucks!”

He selected to receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000, the lottery said. The Circle K store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Local

Jacksonville 3 hours ago

Florida Boy, 2, Recovering From Gunshot Wound

Broward County 4 hours ago

Counterfeit Checks, Credit Cards, Guns Seized in Lauderdale Lakes Fraud Ring Bust: BSO

Callahan is near Jacksonville on Florida's Atlantic Coast.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaFlorida Lottery
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us