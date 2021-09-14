clermont

Florida Mother Reunited With Abducted Daughter 14 Years After Kidnapping

Jacqueline Hernandez was 6 years old when she was allegedly abducted by her father in Florida

More than a decade after a 6-year-old girl was kidnapped in Florida, the abducted daughter and her mother were reunited in a stunning conclusion of the 2007 cold case.

Jacqueline Hernandez was allegedly abducted by her father, Pablo Hernandez, on Dec. 22, 2007. A felony warrant for kidnapping was issued to Pablo on that date in Clermont, Fla.

Fourteen years later, Jacqueline Hernandez reached out to mother Angelica Vences-Salgado via Facebook, the Clermont Police Department Detective Division said. Hernandez, now 19, contacted Vences-Salgado on September 2 from Mexico, according to a news release. 

On Facebook, Hernandez told Vences-Salgado to meet her at the Point of Entry located on the border of Texas on September 10. In order to confirm Hernandez's identity, the Clermont Police Department, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security and other agencies coordinated a plan to intercept Hernandez during the meeting.

The agencies intercepted Hernandez and Vences-Selgado at 1:50 p.m. on September 10. Documentation and other records provided to the Clermont Police Department confirmed Hernandez’s identity as Vences-Selgado’s daughter. 

At 4:55 p.m., the pair were successfully reunited, police said. 

"This is a prime example of what can be accomplished when multiple law enforcement agencies and their respective communities work cooperatively together and maintain open lines of communication,” said Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway said. 

“In this case, several agencies in different counties and states across the nation were able to create a force multiplier and aid in reuniting the victim with her mother after 14 years.”

