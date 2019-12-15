Jacksonville

Florida Officer Shoots, Kills Driver After He Tries to Flee

Authorities say the suspect reached for his handgun and quickly sped away during the struggle as the officer's body was still hanging out of the car

Police Lights Generic NBC4_
NBC 4 New York

A Florida officer fatally shot a suspect he says tried to speed away while the officer's body was hanging out of the car.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Sgt. T.K. Waters says two officers pulled the suspect's vehicle over on Saturday night and learned the driver had a handgun. A struggle ensued as the officers tried to escort the suspect to the patrol car and the suspect ran back to his car.

Authorities say the suspect reached for his handgun and quickly sped away during the struggle as the officer's body was still hanging out of the car.

Officer J. Garriga fired his weapon four times. The suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital. Authorities are not identifying him until they are able to notify his family.

Garriga and another officer were treated at the hospital for minor injuries and released.

AP and NBC 6

