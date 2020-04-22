Florida Organization Virtually Connects With Current, Former Foster Youth During Pandemic

Many Floridians are facing overwhelming challenges during the coronavirus pandemic, even young adults. Losing a job, or missing graduation, is bad enough, but it can be harsher for young adults without families.

That’s why a Florida organization that works with current, and former, foster youth is trying its best to stay connected with children who are facing this pandemic on their own.

Florida Youth SHINE has brought together former and current foster youth from South Florida, and around the state, to virtually speak with advocates and agency leaders (like Florida's Department of Children and Families) on how to get through the pandemic.

The youth had questions answered, were connected to resources and received some much-needed encouragement.

To learn more about adopting, or helping children in foster care, you can contact Forever Family in partnership with the Children's Services Council of Broward County by calling 1-888-365-FAMILY, or by visiting the Forever Family website.