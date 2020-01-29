Florida

Florida Panther Struck and Killed by Vehicle: Officials

(GERMANY OUT) USA, Florida: Hinweisschild auf Panther an einer Strasse im Everglades National Park. (Photo by Braunger/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

IMMOKALEE, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

It's the fifth panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of six total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The remains of the 1-year-old male panther were found Monday in Collier County on a rural road northwest of Immokalee, wildlife officials said.

Local

Super Bowl LIV 1 min ago

Chiefs, 49ers Hope to Add to Miami’s Super Bowl Hosting Legacy

Miami-Dade 33 mins ago

Man Gets 20 Years for Selling Guns to Terrorist Group

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Florida
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us