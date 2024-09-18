Animals and Wildlife

Florida prohibits harvesting of oceanic whitetip sharks in state waters

Oceanic whitetip sharks are listed as threatened by federal officials, and are among more than two-dozen other shark species also protected under state law.

By News Service of Florida

Florida officials on Tuesday added oceanic whitetip sharks to the list of shark species prohibited from being harvested or harmed in state waters.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s action brings the state in line with federal regulations protecting the migratory species, which has a distinctive pattern of mottled white markings on the tips of dorsal, pectoral, and tail fins.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

(GERMANY OUT) Oceanic Whitetip Shark, Carcharhinus longimanus, Brother Islands, Red Sea, Egypt (Photo by Reinhard Dirscherl/ullstein bild via Getty Images)
Reinhard Dirscherl/ullstein bild via Getty Images
(GERMANY OUT) Oceanic Whitetip Shark, Carcharhinus longimanus, Brother Islands, Red Sea, Egypt (Photo by Reinhard Dirscherl/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

NOAA Fisheries earlier this year prohibited the commercial and recreational harvest of oceanic whitetip sharks in U.S. waters of the Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico, and Caribbean, according to a memo sent to the commission this month by Jessica McCawley, the state director of Marine Fisheries Management.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Oceanic whitetip sharks are listed as threatened by federal officials, and are among more than two-dozen other shark species also protected under state law.

This article tagged under:

Animals and WildlifeFlorida
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us