Florida Rep. Wasserman Schultz Says Capitol Breach Could Have Been Worse

Major security updates were underway around the U.S. Capitol Thursday, after protestors sent Congress running Wednesday.

DC Mayor Muriel Dowser and the Capitol's police chief say they are going all out to make sure there’s not any more trouble.

Police on Thursday put out images of protestors they say broke the law. They are a few of the President Trump supporters who ended up inside the nation’s Capitol, and now the hunt is on to find them.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

There's also a call for a probe into how the protestors were able to overrun Capitol police.

"We obviously have had other situations that were unsafe but we try to always maintain a balance and I know we are still going to try to do that but to me this crossed the line," Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz told NBC 6.

Wasserman Schultz said Wednesday's event could have been worse.

"Let me just tell you how much worse it could have been. The reason that we weren’t all in the chamber yesterday, the entire Congress was’t in session, is only because of the pandemic," Wasserman Schultz said. "The entire Congress would have been in there."

Starting with President Trump’s “Save America Rally” speech, to rioters breaching the U.S. Capitol and ending with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris confirmed as the next President and Vice President of the U.S., here’s a look at what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Workers at the Capitol spend much of their day cleaning up the destruction the best they could. There were broken windows, bullet holes in the walls, historic items that have been damaged. One man who said he is not a Trump backer but attended the President’s rally and walked to the Capitol described what he saw after Capitol police shot an Air Force veteran. The woman died later.

"Three people that I spoke with were right there when the shot went off, when the woman was shot," David Walls-Kaufman said. "You heard reports that it was a 9-year-old girl. You heard reports that it was a woman. And one person actually saw her shot and he was extremely upset."

A few Trump supporters willing to speak basically said they didn’t see the assault on the Capitol coming and said they didn’t want any part of any violence. The DC police chief Thursday afternoon said there were dozens of people arrested.

Photos: Pro-Trump Supporters Breach the Capitol Building