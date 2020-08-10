Florida Reports 4,155 New Coronavirus Cases, Lowest Single-Day Total Since June

What to Know Florida reported 4,155 new COVID-19 cases and 91 new coronavirus-related deaths Monday

The new cases are the lowest single-day increase dating back to June

The deaths of 8,277 Florida residents are coronavirus-related

A low number of coronavirus test results resulted in only 4,155 new infections being identified in Florida residents, according to a report released Monday by the state's Department of Health.

The new cases come from the results of about 58,150 tests, the lowest since Tuesday's 57,270. The state's total COVID-19 cases are now at 536,961.

The percentage of all tests coming back positive increased slightly in Monday's report to 12.26%, compared with the 12.07% reported Sunday.

When those previously positive are removed from the calculation, the new case positivity rate was 8.60%, up just one-tenth of a point from the previous day.

But both rates continue to trend downward over time, confirming the virus is not as prevalent among those being tested as it was days and weeks ago.

Deaths and hospitalizations reported over weekends tend to be much lower than for the rest of the week and Monday’s report continues that trend.

The state's coronavirus-related death toll increased by 91 Monday, for a total of 8,277 among Florida residents, as well as 131 non-residents.

Reporting is delayed while the state confirms the deaths are COVID-related, so many deaths occurred days or even weeks earlier.

Hospitalizations increased by only 280, a relatively low number. But over seven days the number of hospitalizations of Florida resident increased by a record 488 a day on average. More than 30,000 have been hospitalized ofr COVID-19 in the state to-date.

The median age of people who tested positive in Monday's results was 40, below the average age of cases for the past two weeks, which is closer to 42.

Statewide, more than 4,020,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 to-date.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County's case total rose Monday by more than 1,100, to 133,623, and the county's virus-related deaths rose by 9, to 1,874.

In Broward County, there were 62,898 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 600, along with 821 virus-related deaths, 18 more than Sunday.

Palm Beach County had 37,297 cases and 936 virus-related deaths Monday, while Monroe County had 1,531 cases and 13 deaths.