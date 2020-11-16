Florida Reports Over 4,600 New Covid Cases, 41 More Virus-Related Deaths Monday

What to Know Florida reported 4,663 new covid-19 cases Monday, bringing the state's total to 889,864

The state also confirmed 41 more virus-related deaths among residents

The positivity rate for new cases in Monday's report from the state was 7.95%

Florida added more than 4,600 new COVID-19 cases Monday, as the state confirmed 41 additional virus-related deaths.

The 4,663 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 889,864, according to the daily report from the state's department of health. More than 10,000 new cases were reported on Sunday, the most daily cases since July.

With 41 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 17,559 Monday. Another 216 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 7.95% in Monday's report, a slight increase from Sunday's reported rate of 7.57%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 9.54% in Monday's report, above Sunday's 9.20% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 203,654 cases Monday, an increase of just over 1,000 since Sunday, along with 3,709 COVID-related deaths, the same figure in Sunday's report.

In Broward County, there were 95,734 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 425, along with 1,596 virus-related deaths, five more than in Sunday's report.

Palm Beach County had 58,754 cases and 1,627 virus-related deaths Monday, while Monroe County had 2,839 cases and 25 deaths.