Florida Resident Tests Positive for Coronavirus in Washington State: Gov. DeSantis

A Florida resident who is believed to have traveled to China tested positive for coronavirus in Washington State, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday.

DeSantis said the resident was self-isolating in Washington State after returning from a trip to Asia. Florida officials were told about the case by the Washington State Department of Health, DeSantis said.

"We believe it was somebody who had been traveling in Asia, probably in China, so they're under self-isolation," DeSantis told reporters at a news conference in Orange County.

Washington officials said a total of 10 people have died from coronavirus in the state, with a total of 39 COVID-19 cases.

Two people have tested positive for coronavirus in Florida, and another person was a "preumptive positive" for the virus, according to the Florida Department of Health. The cases are out of Hillsborough and Manatee counties.

DeSantis said Wednesday that there are "a number of tests outstanding," including people associated with the positive case in Manatee County who have been in self-isolation.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that a 50-year-old attorney who lives in Westchester County and works in Manhattan that tested positive for coronavirus had traveled to Miami, but it was unknown when the man had visited South Florida. Health officials are testing relatives and working to backtrace any other contacts for risk, Cuomo said.

DeSantis reiterated that the risk to the community remained low, but said Florida was working to be as proactive as possible.

NBC 6's Jamie Guirola takes a look at how a Mount Sinai emergency room would prepare for a coronavirus outbreak.