Florida Shatters Daily Record With 17,100 New COVID-19 Cases

What to Know Florida added 17,192 new cases of COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the state's total to 1,323,315

An additional 133 virus-related deaths were confirmed in the state

211,165 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the state since Dec. 15

Florida shattered its record Thursday for the largest single-day increase in positive coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic, adding more than 17,100 cases on the last day of the year.

The 17,192 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 brought Florida’s total count to 1,323,315, according to the daily report from the state’s department of health.

With 127 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 21,673 Thursday. Another 317 non-residents have died in the state, six more than Wednesday.

Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier, due to the time it takes to confirm that they are coronavirus-related.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 11.57% in Thursday's report, a significant increase from Wednesday's 8.74%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 13.27%, also an increase from Wednesday's 10.03%.

Florida's new daily vaccine report showed 211,165 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination since the state started administering the vaccine on Dec. 15.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 298,873 cases Thursday, an increase of 2,937 cases since Wednesday, along with 4,188 COVID-related deaths, 19 more than in Wednesday's report.

In Broward County, there were 137,610 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 1,572 along with 1,847 virus-related deaths, seven more than Wednesday.

Palm Beach County had 82,890 cases and 1,895 virus-related deaths Thursday, while Monroe County had 4,226 cases and 35 deaths.