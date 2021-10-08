Florida Sheriff Offers Return of ‘Misplaced' 770 Pounds of Marijuana

A Florida sheriff is offering to return someone's "misplaced" 770 pounds of marijuana.

Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey recently posted a photo of a room full of weed on his office's Facebook page, saying he's looking for the "rightful owner."

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

"If you happened to have lost or misplaced approximately 770 pounds of high grade marijuana and would like to have your property returned, please contact our Narcotics Agents and we will be more than happy to reunite you with your lost property!!" the Facebook post read.

Ivey said the pot was found in a mini-storage facility in Viera and has a street value of around $2 million.

"Once we properly identify you as the rightful owner we will gladly return your property and also make sure that both you and your property are kept in a secure area so that no one can try to rip you off!!" the sheriff wrote. "In fact, we are so excited to return something this valuable to its rightful owner that we are also going to throw in an all expenses paid extensive “staycation” so that you can reflect for a while on exactly how much your lost property means to you!!"