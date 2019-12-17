Florida

Florida Subway Employee Fires Shots in Dispute Over Wrap: Deputies

Destin Garcia facing aggravated assault charges in Palm Beach County

Destin Garcia
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

What began as a dispute over making a sandwich culminated a day later in gunfire and criminal charges against a Florida fast-food employee.

According to Palm Beach County sheriff's investigators, Destin Garcia, 18, and a co-worker were at the Subway inside the Palm Springs, Florida, Walmart on Black Friday. Because of the crush, the Subway employees were allowed to make themselves a free sandwich — but the co-worker made a wrap, which was not allowed.

That angered Garcia, investigators say, and he told the co-worker she would have to pay the difference between the cost of the sandwich and the wrap — about a dollar. She walked away.

Local

Palm Beach County 23 mins ago

Teen Student Hit, Killed by School Bus in Palm Beach County

Miramar Shootout 25 mins ago

21 Officers May Have Opened Fire in Miramar Shootout: Preliminary Findings

Authorities say Garcia drove to the co-worker's home the next morning, where the co-worker's mom told him to leave. Investigators say Garcia pushed the woman, causing her husband to come outside. The couple told investigators that Garcia pulled a handgun, told them “Do you think it's a game?” and fired two shots near the woman's feet, causing fragments of the blacktop to strike her.

The couple ran away and Garcia fled. He was arrested Sunday on aggravated assault charges and remained jailed Tuesday with bail set at $100,000.

The Palm Beach County Public Defender's Office, which is representing Garcia, did not immediately return a call Tuesday seeking comment.

Subway's national office did not have an immediate response when contacted Tuesday.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Florida
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us