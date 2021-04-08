Florida

Florida Suing Federal Government, CDC to Allow Cruises to Resume Sailing: DeSantis

The CDC shut down the cruise industry a year ago when several coronavirus outbreaks were tied to ships worldwide

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state is filing a lawsuit against the federal government and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to allow cruise ships to resume sailing immediately, after they were shut down for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DeSantis announced the legal action during a news conference Thursday at PortMiami.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"The CDC has locked down this industry for over a year, this is not reasonable, this is not rational," DeSantis said. "We don't believe the federal government has the right to mothball a major industry for over a year based on very little evidence and very little data."

Local

News You Should Know 7 hours ago

THE 6IX: CEO Hopes Renamed Heat Arena Promotes Cryptocurrency, Former Football Star Charged in Murder

Broward 3 hours ago

Coast Guard Searching for Missing Boater Who Departed From Pompano Beach

DeSantis and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said the cruise industry shutdown was harming tens of thousands of Floridians in the state who depend on it for their livelihood.

Florida is the nation's cruise capital with three of the world's busiest ports: Miami, Port Canaveral near Kennedy Space Center, and Port Everglades near Fort Lauderdale. Millions typically cruise from Florida each year and the industry generates billions for the state's economy.

The CDC shut down the cruise industry a year ago when several coronavirus outbreaks were tied to ships worldwide.

On Friday, the CDC updated its guidance to say that fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S. without getting tested for the coronavirus or going into quarantine afterward. It also issued more technical details around its conditional plan to allow cruise ships in U.S. ports, but it did not say when cruise lines could resume sailing.

NBC 6 and AP

This article tagged under:

FloridacoronavirusCOVID-19Ron DeSantis
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us