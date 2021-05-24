Florida Vaccine Update: Broward Bringing Pfizer Second Doses to HS Campuses This Week

In one South Florida county, various high schools will be giving out a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at campuses across the county for a one week period starting Tuesday.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Broward County Administering Second Doses of Pfizer Vaccines at Schools Starting Tuesday

The partnership between the Florida Department of Health-Broward County and the Broward County Public Schools is providing the second round of free, voluntary Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations to students, staff and their families ages 12 and up at all public high schools and participating charter high schools in the county.

Students younger than18 years of age can be vaccinated without a parent or guardian present if they bring a consent form signed by a parent or guardian with them to the event. The event runs from May 25th to June 1st. For a list of locations, click on this link.

Vaccination Site at Miami Dade College Not Closing

The vaccination site at Miami Dade College, which was scheduled to close May 25th, will be remaining open.

The site will be shifting from being a FEMA-run location to a site run by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue with drive-thru and walk-up vaccinations available.

The site, operated by the State of Florida and supported by FEMA, is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.