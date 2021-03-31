Florida Vaccine Update: Two Pop-Up Sites Opening, Publix Cancels Wednesday Appointment Registration

As a supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

One of Florida's largest providers will not be allowing people to sign up for vaccines for one day Wednesday - while the state's Governor reiterated he wants 'vaccine passports' outlawed during a speech in South Florida.

Two Pop-Up Sites Opening Wednesday in Miami Beach and Homestead With Johnson & Johnson Doses

Two locations will be opening at 8 a.m. to provide 400 single shot doses to those needed them: in Miami Beach at 8500 Collins Avenue and in Homestead at 27401 Southwest New York Avenue.

A site in Hialeah at Babcock Park is opening Wednesday at 9 a.m. after its Monday opening was delayed due to not receiving their shipment of the vaccine.

Publix Cancels Wednesday’s COVID-19 Vaccination Scheduling Opportunity in Florida

Publix Pharmacy will not have appointments during Easter weekend, so it is canceling its Wednesday scheduling opportunity. The online reservation system will reopen Friday, April 2nd, as usual for appointments for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments to receive second doses are not impacted by this change.

Vaccinations are provided for any individual who meets state and federal requirements at the time of the appointment. To find out if you're eligible, click here.

Florida Governor to Forbid ‘Vaccine Passports' With Executive Order

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday that he would issue an executive order forbidding local governments and businesses from requiring so-called “vaccine passports” to show proof that customers have been inoculated against the coronavirus.

He made the announcement on a day when more Floridians would become eligible for vaccination and during a ceremony he convened at the state Capitol to sign into law a bill approved by the Legislature on Friday that would bar COVID-related lawsuits against businesses.

During a Tuesday event in the Everglades, DeSantis reiterated his position and said he did not think it would be fair to ask residents for proof to attend events such as football games or concerts.

Miami-Dade College Site Now Staying Open Through May

The site, located at the school's North Campus at 11380 Northwest 27th Avenue, will now be staying open until May 26th after originally being scheduled to close on April 28th.

The site is also expected to administer 3,000 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine per day along with the other federally supported sites in Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville.