Florida Vaccine Updates: Fallout After J&J Doses Paused Due to Complications

As a supply of the coronavirus vaccine becomes available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to get vaccinated.

Across Florida and around the country, the fallout continued after the FDA and CDC make a decision to put a temporary pause on the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to worries over a rare set of complications.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

US Will Pause Use of J&J Vaccine After Rare Complications

The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48.

Florida will follow the recommendation at sites across the state, including at Miami Dade College's north campus. The site at the E. Pat Larkins Community Center in Pompano Beach will delay their Tuesday opening due to the decision.

Publix Follows Guidance, Suspends Administration of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine

Following CDC and FDA guidance, Publix is suspending the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at all of its pharmacy locations.

According to the CDC and FDA, while a rare side effect, individuals who have received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine should contact their health care provider if they develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination.

Expert: Don't Let J&J Vaccine Issue Stop You From Getting Vaccinated

The odds of having a blood clotting problem after receiving Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine are extremely small, less than one in a million.

Six women, between the ages of 18 and 48, developed clots out of 6.8 million people who got the J&J vaccine.

However, as infectious disease expert Dr. Aileen Marty explains it, to maintain public confidence in the vaccination effort, every issue must be transparently investigated. That’s why the FDA and the CDC pulled the J&J vaccine out of circulation temporarily.

Daily Dose: Why You're Most Likely to Feel Sick After That Second Dose

Luckily not everyone gets the aches and pains or headaches after the COVID-19 vaccine - but when folks do get side effects, often it’s after that booster shot - the second dose.

