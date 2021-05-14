Florida Vaccine Updates: Locations in Miami-Dade, Broward Offering Doses for Ages 12 and Older

Across South Florida's major counties, locations are beginning to expand who they are allowing to get doses of the COVID-19 vaccine with some places starting at the age of 12.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Miami Area Walgreens Pharmacies Now Offering Vaccine for Adolescents Ages 12-15

Individuals seeking a COVID-19 vaccination can now schedule appointments online by clicking here or by calling 1-800-Walgreens, both available in English and Spanish.

For additional convenience, Walgreens offers same day appointments, as well as walk-in appointments if a time slot is available.

Select CVS Pharmacy Locations Offer COVID-19 Shots for Kids Ages 12 to 15

Starting Thursday, May 13th, participating CVS Pharmacy locations will begin administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to this newly eligible population.

Parental or legal guardian consent is required, and children must be accompanied by an adult. Because the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents in this age group, patients are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at cvs.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app to ensure availability. Walk-ins are also accepted.

To find out which locations are offering appointments, click here.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Offer Free COVID-19 Vaccines Thursday

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is offering free COVID-19 vaccines to students, employees, and their families including those in charter schools.

On Thursday May 13 and the following Thursday May 20th, from noon to 8 p.m. the Pfizer vaccine will be administered at three convenient school locations by appointment only.

North Miami Senior High School, 1247 NE 167th Street

Miami Jackson Senior High School, 1751 NW 36th Street

Miami Sunset Senior High School, 13125 SW 72nd Street

All individuals under the age of 18 receiving a vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and complete the COVID-19 vaccine screening and consent form.

To download a copy of the form, click here. To make an appointment, click here.

Walk-in vaccinations will be available on May 15th and May 22nd from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at North Miami, Miami Jackson, Miami Sunset, Homestead, Hialeah Gardens senior high schools and Robert Morgan Educational Center.

For more information, click here.

Fully Vaccinated People Can Largely Ditch Masks, CDC Says

In a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

The new guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues — even removing the need for social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

The CDC and the Biden administration have faced pressure to ease restrictions on fully vaccinated people — those who are two weeks past their last required COVID-19 vaccine dose — in part to highlight the benefits of getting the shot.