Florida Waitress Receives $2,000 Tip on Christmas Eve

A Florida waitress who had just depleted her bank account to make a car repair received a $2,000 tip on Christmas Eve from regulars with whom she had shared her financial woes.

Lynette Baio said the couple left her a check with the eye-popping amount Tuesday. Baio has worked at the Speggtacular in Clearwater for five years.

Last month, Baio spent $2,000 on a car repair, and the topic came up in conversation with the couple a few weeks ago. When they returned for dinner Christmas Eve, they left the check as a tip, along with a message that said “Merry Christmas and restore your savings. God bless you.”

“They started to walk out and I picked it up and I was like, 'What?' and I started crying and he started crying and she starting crying and it was just totally amazing," Baio told a Tampa television station.

Thanks to the tip, Baio was able to buy gifts for family members and friends.

“It’s a Christmas miracle to me," Baio said.

