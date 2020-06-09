Florida Woman Tries to Run Over Man After Alleged Fight Over Sleeping Dogs: Deputies

An alleged fight over dogs sleeping in a bed turned violent when police say a Southwest Florida woman allegedly tried to run over a man with her car.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports the incident took place in Lee County, when Jocelyn St. Laurent got into an argument with the man before throwing a glass of juice at the victim and exiting the home.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies say in their report that St. Laurent got into her KIA Sportage and attempted to run the victim over while he was standing on the porch, making impact with a pillar and screen door.

The victim was not hurt, but St. Laurent’s pet duck and chicken were struck and killed.

Deputies arrested St. Laurent, who was charged with child neglect and two counts of aggravated assault. She has since bonded out.