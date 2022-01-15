Florida's Daily COVID-19 Hospitalizations Level Off as New Cases Decline

There are 11,568 inpatient beds in use for COVID-19 in Florida hospitals, a slight increase of 16 from the previous day, according to figures released Saturday by the U.S. Department of Heath and Human Services.

Intensive care unit beds being used for COVID-19 in Florida increased by 59 from the previous day to 1,510, according to HHS.

With over 49,000 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, Florida's total case count surpassed 5 million according to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The 49,339 new cases reported by the CDC on Saturday reflect a significant decrease from the 59,061 new cases reported the previous day in Florida.

Florida's 7-day moving average for cases is starting to decline and was down to 61,500 on Friday after reaching a new record of over 65,600 earlier in the week.

Florida's virus-related death toll rose to 63,090 Saturday, an increase of six from Friday's number. Deaths can take days or weeks to confirm and report.

The 7-day moving average for testing in Florida set record numbers last week, reaching just over 180,000, according to the latest figures available from the CDC. That 7-day average had dropped below 52,000 as recently as late November.