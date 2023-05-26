Florida's Disaster Prep Sales Tax Holiday Starts Saturday: See All Tax Breaks Available

With two sales-tax "holiday" periods poised to start, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a nearly $1.3 billion package of tax breaks.

Florida lawmakers unanimously passed the package (HB 7053) on May 5.

It includes a series of tax holidays, reducing a commercial-lease tax and providing permanent sales-tax exemptions for such things as diapers and incontinence products and baby and toddler items.

DeSantis did not hold a public event to sign the bill but issued a statement that said, in part, “we are ensuring that our state’s economic success gets passed on to the people that made it possible. I will continue to push smart fiscal policy that will allow Florida families to keep more of their hard-earned money in their pockets. Stronger families make a stronger Florida.”

DeSantis signed the bill two days before the start of a disaster-preparedness holiday that will allow shoppers to avoid paying sales taxes on a variety of storm supplies and household goods.

DISASTER PREP SALES TAX HOLIDAY

The holiday, which begins Saturday and will last through June 9, is geared around the June 1 start of hurricane season.

Residents across the state of Florida will be able to purchase specific items without paying sales tax.

Select items include reusable ice packs selling for $20 or less, any portable self-powered light source such as candles or flashlights selling for $40 or less and coolers selling for $70 or less.

Items such as bungee cords, tarps and tie-down kits selling for $100 or less are also tax free while portable generators for $1,000 or less also apply. Carbon dioxide monitors and fire extinguishers for $70 or less are also included.

For a complete list of items and other rules during the sales tax holiday, click on this link.

'FREEDOM SUMMER' TAX BREAKS

Also, a three-month collection of tax breaks, dubbed "Freedom Summer,” will start Monday and will last through Sept. 4. That holiday will allow shoppers to avoid paying sales taxes on such things as tickets to movies, live musicals and sporting events, entry to state parks, children’s athletic equipment and supplies for boating, camping and fishing.

For more details on the "Freedom Summer" tax breaks including frequently asked questions, click here.

“We’ve got an exceptionally robust package out there of sales-tax holidays, two of which kick off almost immediately, with disaster preparedness starting on May 27,” Scott Shalley, president of the Florida Retail Federation, said. “It provides a great opportunity for consumers to save, and it provides a great opportunity to generate retail activity.”