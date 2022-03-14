Florida's Gas Prices Drop Slightly After Shattering 14-Year Record High

Drivers looking to fill up their gas tanks across the state of Florida are feeling the pinch on their wallets as prices reached the highest level in nearly a decade and a half.

AAA reported the average price for a gallon of gas in the state was $4.38 last week, smashing the previous record of $4.08 set in July 2008.

Fuel prices rose rapidly after Russia invaded Ukraine, officials said.

"The surge in fuel prices was driven by global supply concerns, as sanctions and regulations against Russia has limited the world's 3rd-largest oil producer from moving its oil in the market," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins.

Prices did drop slightly as of Monday, down to $4.34 a gallon. That number is still drastically higher than it was one year ago, when the average cost for a gallon of gas was $2.86.

In Miami-Dade - where the average cost is $4.36 a gallon - the cheapest gas is at the Westar on Royal Poinciana Boulevard in Miami Springs at $3.99 a gallon.

In Broward - where the average cost is $4.39 a gallon - the cheapest gas is at the Rocket Fuel located on North 66th Avenue in Davie at $4.19 a gallon.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.