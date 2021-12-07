Foggy Morning Across South Florida Ahead of Warmer Tuesday Afternoon

What looks to be a foggy morning for parts of South Florida will give way to an afternoon that will make it feel more like summer than the first week of December.

After some patchy fog early Tuesday, look for temperature to push the middle 80s by the afternoon with some humidity too.

Skies should be bright and rain free. This pattern continues for the balance of the week.

We may notice a touch more cloud cover this weekend as a weak front approaches. Rain chances will be paltry, only coming in around 10 to 20 percent. Morning numbers will remain in the 70s with highs once again topping out in the low to mid-80s.

We may trim our numbers back slightly early next week.