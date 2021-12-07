first alert weather

Foggy Morning Across South Florida Ahead of Warmer Tuesday Afternoon

We may notice a touch more cloud cover this weekend as a weak front approaches

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

What looks to be a foggy morning for parts of South Florida will give way to an afternoon that will make it feel more like summer than the first week of December.

After some patchy fog early Tuesday, look for temperature to push the middle 80s by the afternoon with some humidity too.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Skies should be bright and rain free. This pattern continues for the balance of the week.

Local

News You Should Know 58 mins ago

6 to Know: Condo Buildings Residents Say Bikes Are Being Stolen, ‘Canes Announce New Coach

carrie meek 13 hours ago

Funeral Planned for Former Florida Congresswoman Carrie Meek

We may notice a touch more cloud cover this weekend as a weak front approaches. Rain chances will be paltry, only coming in around 10 to 20 percent.  Morning numbers will remain in the 70s with highs once again topping out in the low to mid-80s. 

We may trim our numbers back slightly early next week.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us